Beshear: Over 2K people hospitalized with COVID, positivity rate at all-time high

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 962,007 cases. As of Thursday, 2,098 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 459 are in the ICU, and 237 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 27.77% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,410 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,484.

The governor said 2,813,659 Kentuckians have gotten their vaccine.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

