Beshear: Over 2K people hospitalized with COVID, positivity rate at all-time high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,267 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 962,007 cases. As of Thursday, 2,098 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 459 are in the ICU, and 237 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 27.77% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,410 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,484.

The governor said 2,813,659 Kentuckians have gotten their vaccine.

