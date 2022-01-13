‘Blood Assurance’ seeking blood donations after suffering from mass cancellations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Inclement weather over the past few weeks and a rise in COVID-19 cases have left Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee grappling with a critically low blood supply.

The recent low supply occurred as a result of mass cancellations.

As a result, they’ll be hosting 2 blood drives here in Bowling Green. The first one will be Thursday, January 13th at the Vision Source of Bowling Green off of New Towne Drive from 11 am- 4 pm The second one will be Friday, January 14th at First Baptist Church located at 621 E. 12th Ave from 10 am - 3 pm.

“COVID has really wreaked havoc on the blood supply, especially over the last couple of weeks with the rise in cases... our chief medical officer has had to contact our hospitals.. five times over the last year to recommend that they hold off on elective surgeries because the blood supply has been that low,” Max Winitz said, the public relations specialist for Blood Assurance. “The support we saw after the tornadoes last month was overwhelming. But since then, it has just been dwindling and dwindling. Right now, we have less than a two-day supply of most blood types across the board,” he added.

Donating blood takes about an hour and one donation can save up to three lives. To be eligible to donate you must be at least 17 years of age, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have good health. Those that are 16 years old can donate with parental consent.

Individuals who donate blood will get a $10 Amazon gift card, while those who donate plasma, platelets, or double red cells will get a $20 Amazon gift card.

Though walk-ins are welcome, donors can also sign up for an appointment to donate by clicking here.

