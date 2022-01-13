Despite damage, some businesses on the Bypass reopen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some businesses damaged by the recent tornadoes are starting to re-open despite still needing repairs.

The Taco Bell on the corner of the U.S. 31 W Bypass and Broadway in Bowling Green opened for the first time since the storms on Wednesday.

On their first day, the location did not see a lot of business like they had hoped.

“We’ve only had maybe 16 to 20 cars come through and we opened at 8,” Madi Stone said. It’s rare for this taco bell to see so few customers.

“Please come see us. Give us something to do,” Junior Assistant James Cardwell said.

Though their lobby is closed and boarded up, the drive thru is open... A big step from where the establishment was when the tornado first hit.

“We’re in the process of trying to get everything put back together,” Cardwell explained. “Some of the damages that took place was, it wiped out our whole drive thru board.”

You may remember the picture of a Taco Bell sign that ended up on someone’s porch after the storm.

Thankfully, no employees were inside the restaurant early that morning when the tornado blew through, but some left just about one hour before.

“It’s a little heart wrenching,” Taco Bell Employee Caleb Collins said. “Because your job is kind of like your second home, so when you see that get wrecked, it’s like, wow, we you know, it’s a whole different view on things.”

Despite having a damaged building, they are eager to get back to work..

“We’re normally one of the top selling Taco Bells in Bowling Green here, so we’re just trying to reach out to our customers and let them know we’re back in business,” Collins said.

These employees were able to work at other Taco Bells in the area while the one on the Bypass was being repaired.

