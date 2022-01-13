Hilltoppers Welcome Rice for Nationally Televised Thursday Night Matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball continues its three-game homestand Thursday night against Rice at 8 p.m. CT in the Junior Achievement Classic presented by Logan Aluminum.

The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. This will be just WKU’s third game since Dec. 22.

WKU picked up its first conference win Saturday with an 84-71 victory over FIU. Rice is coming off a two-game home sweep last week, including a key 85-80 win over UAB on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are 7-2 all-time against Rice, including a 4-1 mark at home. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is a perfect 6-0 in his career against the Owls.

GAME 16

Rice (9-5, 2-1) at WKU (9-6, 1-1)

January 13, 2022 | 8 p.m. CT

E.A. Diddle Arena | Bowling Green, Ky.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: CBS Sports Network (Joel Godett, pxp | Mo Cassara, analysis)

Live Stats: WKU Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• As of Tuesday, WKU ranks first in the country in fewest fouls per game (12.5), third in total blocks (96), fifth in blocks per game (6.4), 23rd in total steals (136), 33rd in steals per game (9.1), 47th in defensive rebounds per game (28.1) and 49th in turnovers forced per game (16.1).

• According to Ken Pomeroy, WKU is playing its fastest adjusted tempo (70.6) since at least 1997, when the statistic begins. This is also the fastest tempo of Rick Stansbury’s 20-year head coaching career.

• The Hilltoppers have made a combined 23 of 45 (51.1%) 3-pointers in two Conference USA games.

• Since returning from COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 11, Josh Anderson is averaging 15.5 points while shooting 61.5% from the field in the last six games. He’s also shot 61.1% (11 of 18) from beyond the arc and 90% (18 of 20) from the free-throw line.

• WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. Sharp leads the nation in total blocks (72) and blocks per game (4.8), is second in blocks percentage (18.9%) and third in dunks (36).

• Since entering the starting lineup 11 games ago, Jamarion Sharp is averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48 of 62 (77.4%) from the field.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is the only player in the country averaging at least 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. He ranks eighth in the nation in total assists (93).

THE HILL AT HOME

The Hilltoppers’ games will be featured on The Hill at Home, a live video feed of Hal Schmitt and Voice of the Hilltoppers Randy Lee on the radio call. This broadcast of The Hill at Home can be found here (wkusports.com/MBBSecondScreen) and will be live 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

LAST GAME AGAINST RICE: FEBRUARY 13, 2021

WKU played its most efficient game of the season, lighting it up offensively in an 89-66 win over Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU shot 56.5% from the field and made 14 of 28 3-pointers, its most made 3s in a game since netting 14 against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 1, 2015.

The Hilltoppers also recorded 24 assists on 35 made baskets, their most assists in a game since tallying 28 at Marshall on Jan. 6, 2018.

In total, nine different Hilltoppers scored and 14 played. Seven players had an assist. Charles Bassey led WKU with 21 points.

