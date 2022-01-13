Advertisement

How to talk to your child about COVID deaths among teachers, classmates

(wsaw)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What do you do if a child’s teacher or classmate died due to COVID-19? What do parents say to ease the pain?

We talked with a child psychologist about how parents and guardians can handle these tough situations.

“I wouldn’t ignore it, but I definitely would say, I would take your child or adolescence lead on it,” said Dr. Michelle Martel, UK professor and child psychologist. “If they are not wanting to talk about it I wouldn’t push them to talk about it.”

Dr. Martel says children around age five process loss differently.

“Often express their feelings through play, so those kids may not talk much about it but you may notice something in their play that you may comment on,” said Dr. Martel.

When it’s time to have the hard talk.

“I would be direct and matter of fact,” said Dr. Martel. Ask them what would be helpful from you. Tell them however they are feeling is normal.”

According to teachers union KY 120, 60 students, faculty and staff from across Kentucky schools have died due to COVID-19.

Dr. Jeni Bolander is a union member and also a parent.

“I think just validating that, what they are going through and what they are feeling is real, is the best first step really having those conversations and connecting with your kids is always the most important thing you can do,” Dr. Bolander said.

That number of deaths has since increased by one.

Pulaski County 1st-grade teacher Stephanie Foster died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday. She was 40 years old.

Dr. Martel says doing activities with your child, like writing messages about the deceased, helps the grieving process.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Niehoff arrested and accused of rape 1st degree.
BGPD: Man arrested for rape of juvenile, inappropriate contact with underage girls
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS to use NTI day Friday following illness, staff availability
Police say white male steals stuff from homeowner's garage.
Crime Stoppers: BG Home Burglary
Potential for wintry weather this weekend
Turning Colder Over the Next Few Days!

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed