Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby Festival will return to offering live and in-person events this year, though there are some changes to the schedule.

One of the most noticeable is the festival’s founding event, the Pegasus Parade, which will be held on a Sunday for the first time instead of a Thursday.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said in a statement that it’s an effort to make it easier for people to attend.

Officials announced the dates for dozens of festival events from mid-March through Derby week.

Some events will have different dates than in the past.

Many will keep to tradition, including Thunder Over Louisville.

