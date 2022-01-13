Lady Toppers Take On Rice On The Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team will hit the road for the second straight week of Conference USA play. The Lady Toppers will take on Rice on Thursday night in Houston at 7 p.m.

Game Info

WKU (10-4, 3-0 C-USA) at Rice (5-4, 0-1 C-USA)

Thursday, Jan. 13 | 7 p.m.

Houston, Texas | Tudor Fieldhouse

Watch (CUSA.tv) | Listen (ESPN 102.7) | Live Stats

Game Notes

About the Lady Toppers

WKU is off to a 3-0 start in C-USA play after a 63-51 win at FIU in the second week of league play. The Lady Toppers have won five straight games and have won nine of their last 10 games.

Against the Owls, Mya Meredith and Meral Abdelgawad led the way with 21 points each. Meredith also tied career highs in rebounds (8) and steals (4). She was awarded C-USA Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Abdelgawad has been on a roll offensively, notching three 30-point performances this season. Her three 30-point games are tied for the fifth-most by a Lady Topper in a single season, behind Crystal Kelly (7 and 5), Brenda Chapman (5), and Tashia Brown (4).

WKU’s defensive pressure has shown up statistically. The Lady Toppers’ 22.07 forced turnovers per game is the 19th most in the nation and their 11.2 steals per game is 25th nationally.

On the offensive side, WKU has dished out 217 assists on the season which leads C-USA and is 54th nationally. The Lady Toppers’ 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is the second-most in the league and 42nd in the NCAA. WKU is averaging 72.5 points per game, which is the third-highest rate in the conference.

Abdelgawad is WKU’s leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points per game, which is second in C-USA. Her 273 total points on the season leads the conference and 19th in the country. Abdelgawad is also leading the Lady Toppers on the glass, pulling down 8.4 boards per game. She also has the second-most steals in the league with 37.

WKU has five true freshmen on the roster and the rookies have made an impact. The freshmen are scoring 55.3 percent of WKU’s points through 14 games. Meredith is leading the way, averaging 13.2 points per game and Alexis Mead is behind her with an 10.6 points per game average.

Abdelgawad is the lone senior and upperclassman for WKU. The Lady Toppers are the only team in Conference USA with only one upperclassman. All other teams have at least four.