Snow Flurry Scurry 5K extends early registration deadline

Lost River Cave has extended early registration for their annual 5K.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still time to save on a Snow Flurry Scurry 5K registration.

Due to demand, Lost River Cave is extending early registration, which is $30, through today, Jan. 13.

The in person run will take place Jan. 29 and virtual options are available.

For more information on registration, visit the Lost River Cave website.

