Temperatures tumble as we head towards the weekend

Thursday is warm, Friday is seasonable, but we get cold again Saturday and Sunday
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was breezy along with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rose into the mid 50s! Though Thursday is also warm, it will be a few degrees cooler before temperatures plunge into the weekend!

Today is warm, but the weekend features cold air with the winter weather potential!
Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday along with westerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour. Highs will be warm, but slightly cooler than Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday will feature more cloud coverage, which will be coupled with more northeasterly winds. These two features will keep temperatures down only in the upper 30s and low 40s for the end of the week before moisture and colder air arrives!

An Alberta Clipper system is forecast to dive southeastward out of the Midwest Saturday. The bulk of the moisture with this system is expected to arrive late Saturday into Sunday. While much uncertainty exists with regard to the track of this system, it appears snow or a wintry mix is likely Saturday night into Sunday across South-Central KY, which could adversely impact travel across the region. It is much too soon to nail down exact snow and/or ice amounts at this time, but we will be watching computer model trends closely as the weekend gets closer! It will be cold this weekend, with high temps lowering into the upper 30s. We stay cold Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday as we dry out, with some moderation in temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 52. Low 30. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 44. Low 33. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow mix possible. Colder. High 39. Low 29. Winds E at 11 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 73 (1907, 1911)

Record Low Today: -12 (1918)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:51 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Low (1183 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 56

Yesterday’s Low: 30

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.30″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.30″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

