Turning Colder Over the Next Few Days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Sunshine held on for most of the day, with breezy southwest winds taking temperatures well into the 50s. We won’t be as warm in the days ahead, however.

A weak disturbance cuts through the region Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible, perhaps a light shower to the north. Highs back off a bit into the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. That marks the start of a colder trend which will carry us into the weekend!

An Alberta Clipper system is forecast to dive southeastward out of the Midwest Saturday. The bulk of the moisture with this system is expected to arrive late Saturday into Sunday. While much uncertainty exists with regard to the track of this system, it appears snow or a wintry mix is likely Saturday night into Sunday across South-Central KY, which could adversely impact travel across the region. It is much too soon to nail down exact snow and/or ice amounts at this time, but we will be watching computer model trends closely as the weekend gets closer! It will be cold this weekend, with high temps lowering into the upper 30s. We stay cold Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday as we dry out, with some moderation in temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit cooler. Stray shower possible. High 49. Low 28. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. High 42. Low 31. Winds NE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. A wintry mix possible. High 39. Low 27. Winds E at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1916)

Record Low: -26 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.30″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (1395 - Mold Spore Count)

