WCPS to use NTI day Friday following illness, staff availability

WCPS
WCPS(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has announced they will utilize a non-traditional learning (NTI) day on Friday due to illness and staffing shortages.

This will be the district’s third NTI day of the year. They currently have ten to utilize, however, new legislation is currently being discussed would give Kentucky district’s an additional ten days.

Warren County Schools becomes the 12th district to move to remote learning because of Covid-19, according to Kentucky School Boards Association.

WCPS currently has 474 positive students and 98 employees positive with COVID-19.

The district issued the following statement regarding tomorrow’s school day:

“Due to an increase in illness and staff availability, Warren County Public Schools will be closed Friday, January 14, 2022 and a NTI day will be used.  Please log onto Google Classroom for instructions from your teacher(s).  We hope that the NTI day, the weekend and the holiday on Monday will help our students and teachers get better.”

