Barren County Trojanettes off to hot start entering 2022

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Piper Lindsey’s Trojanettes haven’t missed a beat, as they are 10-4 on the year entering the second half of regular season play.

Lindsey, the reigning 4th Region Girl’s Basketball Coach of the Year, has led Barren County to undefeated play in both district and regional play. After a 7-1 start to open the season, they lost two of their last three games before righting the ship. Lindsey says the key for the Trojanettes has simply been a consistent progression.

“We did go through a little spurt with numerous turnovers, but I feel like we’ve cleared that up a little bit,” Lindsey said. “The kids play really really well together. They like one another which is always a bonus. But, we need to make sure we work to get better.”

Two of the Trojanettes key cogs on offense have been senior Raven Ennis and sophomore Abigail Varney. Together, the two have averaged about 11.5 points per game as they’re Barren County’s only double-digit scorers.

“We just pick one another up. And I don’t feel like it’s a lot on my shoulders. Everyone just follows what I do and I make a good impression of it,” Ennis said.

Barren County gets back to business at home on Fri, January 13 against Russell County at 6 p.m.

