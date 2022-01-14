Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, this is what we are looking at for...
Quiet Friday, FIRST ALERT for Saturday night through Sunday
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS to use NTI day Friday following illness, staff availability
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Hourly planner
A quiet end to the work week ahead!
Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard
First African American sheriff in Kentucky passes away

Latest News

Tracking winter weather for the weekend!
All eyes on Saturday night through Sunday with winter weather!
1
Charlotte's Web Auditions
35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.
Lexington man accused of torturing dog
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion