Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance.
Kentucky State Police troopers say 59-year-old Bobby Reynolds faces two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
They say the warrant arrest was the result of a two-month-long investigation.
Reynolds is booked in the Muhlenberg County Jail.
