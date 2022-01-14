Advertisement

Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges

Bobby Reynolds.
Bobby Reynolds.(Muhlenberg County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police troopers say 59-year-old Bobby Reynolds faces two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

They say the warrant arrest was the result of a two-month-long investigation.

Reynolds is booked in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, this is what we are looking at for...
Quiet Friday, FIRST ALERT for Saturday night through Sunday
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS to use NTI day Friday following illness, staff availability
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Hourly planner
A quiet end to the work week ahead!
Former Christian County Sheriff William "Bill" Dillard
First African American sheriff in Kentucky passes away

Latest News

Charlotte's Web auditions January 21,22, and 23.
“Charlotte’s Web” auditions coming to SKyPAC
Tracking winter weather for the weekend!
All eyes on Saturday night through Sunday with winter weather!
1
Charlotte's Web Auditions
35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.
Lexington man accused of torturing dog