Bremen man in jail, facing drug trafficking charges

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance.

Kentucky State Police troopers say 59-year-old Bobby Reynolds faces two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

They say the warrant arrest was the result of a two-month-long investigation.

Reynolds is booked in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

