“Charlotte’s Web” auditions coming to SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s your time to shine at SKyPAC as auditions will be starting soon for the beloved children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web”.

Elise Charny, Education Director at SKyPAC appeared on Midday Live Friday to talk about the opportunity to get up on the big stage.

If you have wanted to dip your toes into acting this is the perfect place to start. When asked if experience was necessary to be in the play, Charny said, “My philosophy is cast whoever is best for the role regardless of experience.” She encourages kids to come out because she says, you have to start somewhere and says, “We could always use a couple of extra gooses or chickens or whatever for Charlotte’s Web.”

There are about 25 roles available for ages 8 to adult.

Auditions will take place at SKyPAC.

Audition times:

January 21 @ 5 pm

January 22 @ 1 pm

January 23 @ 3 pm

(more information below)

Charlotte's Web auditions January 21,22, and 23. (SKyPAC)

Rehearsals begin in February.

“Charlotte’s Web” show dates are March 31 and April 1 at SKyPAC.

School day performances are being scheduled now.

For more information contact Elise Charny at echarny@artsofsky.org or call 270-904-5016.

Find more information at https://theskypac.com/education/bg-on-stage/

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.