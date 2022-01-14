First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Bowling Green to survey tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Bowling Green to survey tornado damage from the December 11 tornadoes.

The FLOTUS motorcade arrived in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green around 12:39 p.m.

The First Lady, @DrBiden has arrived in the Creekwood Avenue neighbors to tour tornado damage. @MikeBuchanon pic.twitter.com/asPp5DcKkd — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) January 14, 2022

During her visit, Dr. Jill Biden visited the Creekwood neighborhood, where she spoke to residents. All of the houses in the neighborhood had some level of damage.

The First Lady then spoke to two women, the Ford Family, whose home had boarded up windows and patches on the roof.

Dr. Biden also spoke to a mom and two little girls, who thanked FLOTUS for coming.

The mother’s eldest daughter, Ambla, was a little injured in the tornado.

“We are getting help,” the mom said, “We are so grateful.”

More people gathered to meet the First Lady, and she asked about the rebuilding process.

One man is helping rebuild houses, and a construction team is working on a house further down the block of Creekwood.

FLOTUS now at the Disaster Fulfillment site where volunteers have been sorted donations for weeks. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/8urbbVh1BR — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) January 14, 2022

Dr. Biden also visited the Disaster Fulfillment site, where volunteers sorted donations.

“It will take time to make this place whole again, but there is faith here too,” said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, “there is hope and there is help, so if you are struggling, come to a disaster recovery center. American stands with Kentucky today and tomorrow.”

