Funding awarded for Kentucky sex assault kit investigation

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says that almost $850,000 in federal funding has been awarded to the Kentucky State Police sexual assault kit initiative investigative team.

The funds will provide an additional investigator who will focus on the Jefferson County area.

The grant will also pay for an additional part-time administrative staff member to assist with operations.

Some of the funds will also go toward the KSP forensic lab to complete DNA and other forensic analysis on sexual assault kits from approximately 500 cases from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

