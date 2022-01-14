Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear: Friday’s COVID numbers highest since the pandemic began

COVID
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “Omicron is getting worse in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet on Friday.

In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 13,492 new cases, bringing the total case count to 975,346.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 28.61%.

3,310 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,126 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 466 people remain in the ICU, with 226 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 35 new deaths.

Warren County leads the state with an incidence rate of 255.0.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

