Jan. 17 Rec on the Run event postponed

The Rec on the Run event set for this coming Monday has been postponed.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rec on the Run Sports Day scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 has been postponed.

The event was set to feature athletes from WKU, University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky.

Event planners say this decision is being made out of an abundance of caution for all the student athletes, children and families involved.

No date has been set yet for when the event will take place.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

