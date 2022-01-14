Jan. 17 Rec on the Run event postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rec on the Run Sports Day scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 has been postponed.

The event was set to feature athletes from WKU, University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky.

Event planners say this decision is being made out of an abundance of caution for all the student athletes, children and families involved.

No date has been set yet for when the event will take place.

