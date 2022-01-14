Lexington man accused of torturing dog
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing charges after his dog was found with severe burns on its body.
Police say 35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.
Animal Care and Control says they received a complaint on Christmas Eve of a dog running loose on Devonport Drive.
The dog had severe burns on her back.
Officials learned the dog belonged to Combs.
Police arrested him Thursday.
