Lexington man accused of torturing dog

35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.
35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is facing charges after his dog was found with severe burns on its body.

Police say 35-year-old Brandon Combs is charged with animal torture.

Animal Care and Control says they received a complaint on Christmas Eve of a dog running loose on Devonport Drive.

The dog had severe burns on her back.

Officials learned the dog belonged to Combs.

Police arrested him Thursday.

