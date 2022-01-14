A quiet end to the work week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tracking partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows sinking into the low 30s. Clouds will move in for your Friday along with cooler conditions as well.

Hourly planner (wbko)

Friday highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s - so you’ll need to hold on to the jacket for most of the day! Beyond that, we’re also tracking the potential for winter weather mainly through Saturday afternoon and into the entirety of Sunday. Due to lots of model variability, there are still a lot of unknowns about impacts, locations, and amounts with regards to snow. With that being said, we’ll be keeping a VERY close eye on this system as we get closer to this weekend. As of right now, we are watching for the potential for rain, sleep, freezing rain, and snow throughout that time frame. The potential for winter weather increases and looks to be more widespread by Sunday. You’ll need to be weather aware - a good way to do that is by downloading our WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Next week looks COOL and off to a dry start. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the mid 30s before rain and a warm up arrives mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. High 44. Low 33. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. A wintry mix possible. High 39. Low 27. Winds E at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible. High 36. Low 20. Winds N at 14 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1907)

Record Low: -12 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.18″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (1395 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.