Quiet Friday, FIRST ALERT for Saturday night through Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The end of the week brings areas of freezing fog and seasonable conditions, but things get colder this weekend with winter weather impacting some of the WBKO viewing area!

Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, this is what we are looking at for potential snowfall in south central Kentucky. (WBKO)

Friday will start off with mid-to-high level clouds once again along with areas of patchy freezing fog. Give yourself a few extra minutes to commute in not only reduced visibility, but also some possible icy spots! Friday will be cooler than the last few days thanks to east-northeasterly winds and increasing clouds later in the day. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. After Friday, expect a cool down for the weekend!

We’re tracking a low pressure system (a.k.a. what will be an Alberta Clipper) that will bring a winter storm for the eastern US, especially in the southeast and eastern seaboard. As it moves close to the WBKO viewing area, there are still some uncertainties, however we have a better grip as to how this system will transpire in the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys. From Friday night through Saturday morning, we could see some isolated rain/snow showers that develop; especially in our western counties. If anything accumulates from this, it will be less than a dusting as grounds will be mild and the snow will be accompanied with rain, which will help in melting some snow. Saturday has more uncertainty as model trends have drier, northerly winds keeping moisture out of the WBKO viewing area for the bulk of the day. However, with rain/snow chances in the morning as well as the late afternoon, we still have scattered chances in the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s and perhaps a few low 40s.

Saturday night through Sunday will be when impacts will be felt for some in south central Kentucky - which is why we have declared a First Alert Weather Day . This is specifically for south and eastern portions of the WBKO viewing area as travel could be hazardous at the peak of the event. Though there is still uncertainty with timing and even amounts, our latest thinking is we’ll begin Saturday night with rain/snow showers followed by a transition to snow showers - with sleet being a possibility embedded in the rain/snow showers into snow showers. Snow will continue through Sunday morning before going back to a rain/snow mix briefly before drier air cuts off the snow shower activity around sunset.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE, our first call on total snow accumulations is the following:

TRACE to 1″ of snow can be expected for northern Breckenridge, Calhoun, northern Hardin, Hopkins, northern Muhlenberg & northern portions of Ohio counties.

1″ to 3″ of snow can be expected for northern Allen, western Barren, Butler, Christian, Edmonson, Grayson, southern Hardin, Hart, Larue, Logan, southern Muhlenberg, southern Ohio, northern Simpson, Todd, and Warren counties.

3″ to 5″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible can be expected for Adair, central and southern Allen, eastern Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, southern Simpson, Taylor counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon, Robertson and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

Despite some of the uncertainties with the system on Saturday and Sunday, we are much more certain that it will be colder. Saturday night into Sunday will not cool down as much due to clouds and moisture, which will only keep lows in the mid-to-upper 20s and perhaps low 30s. By Sunday, colder air moves in along with breezy northerly winds. Highs Sunday will only be in the low-to-mid 30s along with variably cloudy skies. Drier air moves in by Sunday night and into Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday), with morning lows in the teens and low 20s. The holiday will be cold with mostly cloudy skies and only in the mid 30s with a slight chance at snow flurries or light snow showers possible. Things get warmer quickly going into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 40s with isolated rain showers returning by Wednesday before colder air returns by Thursday with highs back in the 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. High 46. Low 33. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow mix possible. Colder. High 39. Low 29. Winds E at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers likely. Cold. High 36. Low 22. Winds N at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 72 (1907, 1932)

Record Low Today: -2 (1917)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 68)

Mold Count: Low (1096 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 53

Yesterday’s Low: 38

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.18″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.18″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

