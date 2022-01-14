Rep. Guthrie congratulates Bowling Green High School student on U.S. Military Academy appointment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by Bowling Green High School to personally congratulate a Bowling Green High School student on being accepted into West Point. Guthrie is an alumni of The Unites States Military Academy.

“It’s an extremely tough place to go to school, and as I tell him, it’ll be worth it when it’s all over. He’ll have an interesting four years ahead of him,” Congressman Guthrie said.

It’s not easy to be accepted into this prestigious school. Saint Carmichael, the student who was recently appointed, said this has been a goal of his for years. He has been heavily involved in sports and academics during high school, receiving a 4.0 GPA and a 35 on the ACT.

“It was a dream come true for me, I mean, I’d spent so many hours working on applications and then, you know, for my whole life, you know, I’d been trying to keep up my grades playing sports, that sort of thing,” Carmichael said. “So, to finally have that moment of acceptance was incredible.”

Carmichael received a nomination through Guthrie’s congressional office. Both his father and grandfather have a military background.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.