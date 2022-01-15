Advertisement

Bowling Green woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bonnie Stinson,73, of Bowling Green was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County.

It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

