Bowling Green woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

FORISTELL, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bonnie Stinson,73, of Bowling Green was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County.

It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

