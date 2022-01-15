Advertisement

Candle factory destroyed in tornado to close permanently

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., after a tornado caused catastrophic damage. Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP(Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory in western Kentucky that was destroyed last month by a tornado has filed paperwork saying it won’t reopen the facility and will lay off some employees.

News outlets report Mayfield Consumer Products said in a Jan. 10 federal filing that it plans to shift some workers to a nearby plant that will open soon.

The company said in the filing that about half of the 501 people employed would be offered positions and others would be permanently laid off.

However, a spokesman for Mayfield Consumer Products told the Courier Journal in a statement Friday that the company will offer jobs to all who received termination notices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though there are still uncertainties with this forecast, this is what we are looking at for...
Quiet Friday, FIRST ALERT for Saturday night through Sunday
The current snowfall forecast from the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as of Saturday morning for...
FIRST ALERT - Sunday winter weather brings impacts for some
Dr. Jill Biden visits with tornado survivors
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden surveys tornado damage in Bowling Green, visits disaster recovery center
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
First Alert Weather Day details
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Saturday night into Sunday!

Latest News

Accident
Bowling Green woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri
The current snowfall forecast from the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as of Saturday morning for...
FIRST ALERT - Sunday winter weather brings impacts for some
Local Kentucky Musicians, Band Perform Benefit Concert to Raise Money for Tornado Relief
Local Kentucky Musicians, Band Perform Benefit Concert to Raise Money for Tornado Relief
Potential for winter weather increasing for Sunday! - clipped version
Potential for winter weather increasing for Sunday! - clipped version