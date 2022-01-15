Courtside: Week 1
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the first Courtside of the 2022 high school basketball season.
Boys’ Scores
Final
South Warren: 44
Bowling Green: 74
Final
Logan County: 30
Franklin-Simpson: 62
Final
Taylor County: 72
Allen County-Scottsville: 41
Final
Russell County: 45
Barren County: 79
Girls’ Scores
Final
McCracken County: 65
Bowling Green: 46
Final
Logan County: 48
Franklin-Simpson: 61
Final
Cumberland County: 57
Russellville: 47
Final:
Russell County: 30
Barren County: 54
