Courtside: Week 1

ACS vs Taylor County
By Brett Alper and Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Check out the highlights from the first Courtside of the 2022 high school basketball season.

Boys’ Scores

Final

South Warren: 44

Bowling Green: 74

Final

Logan County: 30

Franklin-Simpson: 62

Final

Taylor County: 72

Allen County-Scottsville: 41

Final

Russell County: 45

Barren County: 79

Girls’ Scores

Final

McCracken County: 65

Bowling Green: 46

Final

Logan County: 48

Franklin-Simpson: 61

Final

Cumberland County: 57

Russellville: 47

Final:

Russell County: 30

Barren County: 54

