A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Saturday night into Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re ending the work week on a quiet note for us here in South Central Kentucky. Mostly cloudy skies will set in tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low 30s.

First Alert Weather Day details (wbko)

Flurries will be possible as well as some isolated showers overnight into early Saturday morning. All forms of precipitation are possible for the entire WBKO viewing area over the weekend. That’s all due to a low pressure system moving in from the Rockies that will bring winter weather late Saturday night into Sunday - which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for that time frame. We could see a wintry mix along with some snowfall late Saturday night (impacting our southern counties first), before it turns to mostly snowfall into Sunday morning and afternoon. It’ll turn into a rain/snow mix with the potential for sleet and freezing rain into Sunday night. Counties South and East of I-65 will see the greatest risk for significant snowfall accumulations. The sharp cutoff on the most northwestern side of this system will determine how hazardous conditions could get. Regardless, commuters should be cautious of dangerous road conditions - especially through Sunday. Thus, these are our PRELIMINARY snowfall accumulation predictions, and they will be updated as more data comes in.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE, our first call on total snow accumulations is the following:

TRACE to 1″ of snow can be expected for northern Breckenridge, Calhoun, northern Hardin, Hopkins, northern Muhlenberg & northern portions of Ohio counties.

1″ to 3″ of snow can be expected for northern Allen, western Barren, Butler, Christian, Edmonson, Grayson, southern Hardin, Hart, Larue, Logan, southern Muhlenberg, southern Ohio, northern Simpson, Todd, and Warren counties.

3″ to 5″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible can be expected for Adair, central and southern Allen, eastern Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, southern Simpson, Taylor counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon, Robertson and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

Temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark through Sunday, providing favorable conditions for snow to stick to the ground. Breezy conditions will also make it feel FRIGID through Sunday night, with feels like temperatures dipping into the teens! The start of next week will feature sunshine and cold air, highs will flirt with the upper 30s through Monday, before we see a warm up into the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. A wintry mix possible. High 41. Low 31. Winds E at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible. High 36. Low 22. Winds N at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flurries/rain possible. High 37. Low 25.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1907)

Record Low: -2 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.06″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+3.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (1395 - Mold Spore Count)

