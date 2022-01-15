Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Gaye Shaw

By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

One woman in Metcalfe County has become a staple in Edmonton for her work in and out of the chamber of commerce.

For almost three decades, Gaye Shaw has been at the forefront of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

“I started in 1994 and I retired this past year on December 31, was 27 years,” recalls Shaw of her time with the chamber.

“People on the outside have no idea how much work she has put in to this. I mean, there’s so much more that she does that people never see,” adds Martha Bragg, who has worked with Shaw at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

Known for helping grow “the biggest little chamber in the Commonwealth” that now has approximately 400 members.

“Everyday I just hope that I can help someone in a small way, even if it’s just giving someone a phone number. I feel like I’ve helped that person,” says Shaw.

“She’s probably the most caring person that you could ever meet in the world. I’ve known her all of my adult life and she’s just just amazing. She is always trying to do something for others instead of herself,” adds Bragg.

Shaw is thankful to the Edmonton community, “it’s been a pleasure to serve the people of Metcalfe County. They’ve been very good to me and I appreciate all the help that they have been to me over the years and I hope that they will continue to support the Metcalfe Chamber of Commerce.”

Shaw retired last December, her role of executive director was taken over by Kim Harwood.

