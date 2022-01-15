Local Kentucky musicians, bands perform benefit concert at SKYPAC to raise money for tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Strong Concert was finally able to be put on after being rescheduled due to last week’s snowstorm.

“After the day of the tornado, I went downtown helped out down there”, said Caden Bailey, the organizer, and creator of the event. “And you know, I just saw the destruction and people who didn’t have their house and stuff like that. So I just decided I should do some for BG.”

Greenwood High School student Cayden Bailey posted on Facebook that he wanted to do something to help with relief for those impacted in our community. That young man and his idea led to Friday night’s full-blown relief benefit concert. To ensure the concert would happen, Bailey said he spoke with several bands, people, and venues to make it happen.

“The past month of my life, it’s been all I’ve been thinking about, but it’s pretty important to me and as a whole, it’s just becoming part of me, I think just helping out and, and stuff like that”. Caden said.

’’It’s just amazing how it’s so big and how our community can come together and support each other during this hard time”, said Emorie Osborne, the founder of the non-profit, Good Deeds KY and the non-profit chosen for donations.

Good Deeds KY started as The Good Deeds Club by Emorie eight years ago when she was in Kindergarten. ‘’When I heard about the concert, and that we were the nonprofit chosen, I couldn’t wait for it to happen’', she said. To Learn More about the non-profit click here.

Several local Kentucky artists participated in the show including Bexar, the headlining band, with Bowling Green local Logan Turner, the banjo and guitar player. ‘’You know, I grew up here, I graduated from Bowling Green high graduated from Western. So this is, this is my home. And it meant a lot to me to be able to come back here and give back. It’s our first show here. So we’re excited to be back,’’ he said.

The benefit concert also featured Dusty Leigh from Louisville, Big V, Mills, Twang and Round, Kiss Kiss Bang, and Mojo Thunder.

For the musicians on stage, the concert was about more than being able to perform.

“I’m from Kentucky. I love Kentucky Kentucky has been good to me”, said Dusty Leigh, “I just feel like how much closer does it get to home you know, to really affect you. This is affecting my friends and family and I know hundreds of people that have been affected through this and it’s just like, what else can I do to give them to be here”.

“Just wanting to do things with the town and doing my part”, said Vito Tisdale, the singer for Big V.

When asked what #BGStrong meant to them, many of the artists talked about giving back to the community.

“I think like just being able to, to give what we can have what we do in our jobs to be able to give back and do it in a way where we can hopefully, you know, raise some money and lift spirits, you know, it’s pretty special”, said Tuner “Definitely just want to bring a little joy to tonight”.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the tornado relief efforts in Warren County as well as Good Deeds KY.

