Road crews prepare for winter weather this weekend

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Road crews in south-central Kentucky are preparing for the winter weather.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted earlier today that crews are ready to respond if they are needed.

Crews have been checking equipment and will report on Saturday night to respond to the winter weather.

KYTC says drivers should prepare for possible hazardous driving conditions overnight Saturday, and into Sunday.

