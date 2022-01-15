Tornado survivors react to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The First Lady Dr. Jill Biden saw first hand Friday, the devastation left behind by the deadly tornadoes in Bowling Green last month.

The FLOTUS motorcade arrived in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green around 12:39 p.m.

After greeting local leaders alongside Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear, Dr. Biden spoke with several survivors in the Creekwood neighborhood, heard their stories, and assured them the federal government and the White House is here for the long hall.

“What you’ve done to bring Kentucky together has been nothing short of incredible,” Dr. Biden said.

Survivors hoping today puts it all into perspective for our the nation’s leaders.

“Bowling Green did a great job. Our community did a great job, but to know people above us that you would never think to meet or see are here walking around and seeing the devastation to my neighbors, to us, it is a huge feeling to know that who you voted for in that upper government is here taking their time out of their day with so many things going on to let us know that we are cared about,” said Samantha McCormick, a Creekwood resident.

McCormick says it gives her a sense of relief, but also hope that they won’t be forgotten in the months to come.

“You know, I definitely want her to put into words what she’s seen. Like I said, it’s different from seeing it on a picture. I want her to be able to allocate funds to here because even though my house is in good shape, my neighbors’ house are not,” McCormick said. “There are still people in shelters, there are still people that are hungry, there are still people that are displaced, that don’t have cars and to really get those funds out and get to the people that really really need it right now and that is very important.”

Dr. Biden said you can expect her and President Biden to come back to Kentucky again in the near future.

“What you’ve done to bring Kentucky together has been nothing short of incredible. God Bless you, God Bless the people of Kentucky, and God Bless the people of Bowling Green,” said Dr. Jill Biden.

