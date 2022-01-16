Advertisement

Feed America First and National Corvette Museum help fight hunger in Bowling Green

Feed America First
Feed America First(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some in the Bowling Green community were able to receive food items on Saturday thanks to the partnership between the National Corvette Museum and a Tennessee hunger-relief organization.

Feed America First, a hunger relief organization out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee traveled to vette city to help people get a hand up by offering 60 pounds of food, 30 perishable items, and 30 non-perishable items.

Mike Womack, the executive director of Feed America First says they wanted to help make an impact especially with many in the community affected by the tornadoes.

Womack spoke on the early turnout the distribution had.

“I arrived right at 6:30 am, and there were probably already 50-60 cars already lined up. And by the time we got just maybe another 30 minutes, it was probably hundreds of cars already here, which is, which is pretty normal in a disaster area. But everyone was so kind to wait, everybody was so happy to get food. You know, it was just, it’s humbling to know that you’re that you’re impacting that many families lives, and, and to be able to make a difference in the community that we’re in,” adds Womack recalling that they had to start the distribution a bit earlier than anticipated.

For more information on Feed America First, click here.

