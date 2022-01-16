FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow/Ice impacts south central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was a dry day with cold air along with cloud coverage. Today will be wetter with wintry precipitation impacting the region. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect through Sunday due to these impacts along with the threat of significant snow in our eastern counties.

With freezing rain, sleet and snow, many roads will be slick - especially for folks traveling towards central Kentucky! (WBKO)

Sunday morning will feature a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and possible snow. Though air temperatures are near-to-below freezing, road temperatures are still above freezing for most. Regardless, travel with caution on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses! Also be careful on sidewalks, decks and porches as icy spots will also be possible. Temperatures will be near freezing through much of the morning, hindering snow accumulations - but allowing for sleet/freezing rain to bring a glaze of ice accumulations for many. As we transition into the midday and early afternoon, we anticipate temperatures rising into the mid 30s for most with upper 30s and low 40s to the west. Regardless of the rise in temperatures, the air will be favorable for snow showers to develop, especially to the east. Locations towards I-65 will still deal with rain/snow showers. During the midday and early afternoon, a band of moderate to heavy snow will develop to the east towards central Kentucky. However, confidence in the location of this band is low-medium, as any winds or slight track in the low could move this band east or west. This snow band will also have major implications of snowfall as it has “boom or bust” snowfall with it. Spots could see a few inches of snow in a short period of time within the band and less than 20 miles away outside the band could see absolutely nothing. This has what has made the snowfall forecast challenging over the past few days.

In addition to the snow, the freezing rain and sleet has also been further introduced in our forecast. For central and eastern portions of the WBKO viewing area, anywhere from a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible. Though we do not anticipate any widespread power outages, we cannot rule out a few power outages to the east with the ice accompanied by the moderate to heavy snow. We’ll begin to dry out as we head into Sunday evening just after sunset with all places dry before midnight as the moisture moves further to the east-northeast.

Note that some snow could be limited due to sleet mixing with the snow. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, our forecast total snow accumulations are the following:

TRACE to 1″ of snow/sleet can be expected for Breckenridge, Butler, northern/central Christian, western Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, northern Hart Hopkins, Larue, northern Logan, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, northern Todd and central and northwestern Warren counties.

1″ to 3″ of snow/sleet can be expected for Allen, Barren, southern Christian, eastern Edmonson, Green, southern Hart, western Metcalfe, southern Logan, Simpson, western Taylor, southern Todd, and southeastern Warren counties.

3″ to 5″ of snow/sleet with locally higher amounts possible can be expected for Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, eastern Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, and eastern Taylor counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon, Robertson and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

Forecast model trends continue to lessen snow amounts in the WBKO viewing area, however we are still watching where a band of moderate snow could develop to the east of I-65. Another impactful element to this will be freezing rain and sleet that will associate this system in the region. (WBKO)

The cold air will continue Sunday night with possible stray snow flurries and light snow showers. Overnight lows will fall in the mid 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, will feature mostly cloudy skies along with stray snow flurries and light snow showers possible. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with breezy westerly winds. By Tuesday, a surge of seasonably warm air ushers into the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s with warm southerly winds. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, however skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely. This will set up another cool down that will stay with us through the rest of the work week with Thursday and Friday dry with highs only in the low-to-mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Long range weather models have south central Kentucky drier than average along with below average temperatures - so a break with active weather is on the way, but it will still stay cold!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Scattered wintry precip likely. Breezy and cold. High 38. Low 27. Winds N at 13 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers possible. Breezy and cold. High 39. Low 25. Winds W at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. High 49. Low 36. Winds S at 12 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 73 (1928)

Record Low Today: -9 (1982)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (1177 - Mold Spore Count)

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 35

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.94″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.94″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.