Greenwood boys/girls Basketball sweep Franklin-Simpson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School spent their Saturday with boys and girls win over Franklin-Simpson in this cross-district matchup.

In the girl’s game, the Wildcats started with a 12-2 run, but it didn’t stop the Gators as they went on to win 68-65 beating the number two team in the fourth region. The win moves Greenwood to 11-4.

In the boys game, Greenwood completely dominated from start to finish over the Wildcats defeating Franklin-Simpson by 21 81-60. The win moves the Gators to 12-3 on the year.

Greenwood will take a trip to South Warren Tuesday for a boys/girls doubleheader. Franklin-Simpson will head to Todd County Central for a double header.

