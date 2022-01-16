HEADS UP! Snow showers likely along with rainfall, sleet and freezing rain possible Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight (Saturday night) with overnight lows in the low 30s. Scattered rain mixed with snow showers will be possible after midnight for the southern portions of our viewing area (Robertson, Sumner, Simpson, Allen, Monroe counties etc.)

Hazardous conditions ahead! (wbko)

Impacts through the overnight into Sunday will be minimal, though commuters should still be cautious with potential slick spots. Sunday will be the main concern for South Central Kentucky - which is why a First Alert Weather Day is still in place for that time frame. Heavy wet snow will be possible through the central, eastern, and southern portions of our viewing area from Sunday morning through Sunday night (4 AM - 11:30 PM). We could also see some sleet and freezing rain embedded along the snow showers towards midday and early afternoon. The highest totals/impacts will be south and east of Bowling Green. Temperatures throughout the day will linger around the freezing mark, which could create favorable surface conditions for snow to stick. Travel could become difficult (especially in areas with greatest snowfall amounts) due to slick roads. A few power outages could also occur due to the nature of wet snow. We’ll begin to dry out as we head into Sunday evening/night with temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s late.

There is still some uncertainty with this forecast - however we are confident that that the heaviest snow accumulations are expected towards the SOUTHERN and EASTERN portions of our viewing area (through Lake Cumberland region up to the I-75 corridor). Note that areas along and just east of I-65 are an area to look out for with snow totals. The placement of the heaviest snow band is still uncertain as we speak. It has the potential to bring “boom or bust” snowfall - meaning that some spots could see a few inches of snow and less than 20 miles away could see absolutely nothing. This has really made our snowfall forecast challenging.

Note that some snow could be limited due to sleet mixing with the snow. As of 8:30 PM our forecast total snow accumulations are the following:

TRACE to 1″ of snow can be expected for Breckenridge, Butler, northern Christian, western Grayson, northern Hardin, Hopkins, northern Logan, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, northern Todd and northwestern Warren counties.

1″ to 3″ of snow/sleet can be expected for western Allen, western Barren, southern Christian, Edmonson, eastern Grayson, northern Green, southern Hardin, Hart, Larue, southern Logan, Simpson, southern Todd, and central and eastern Warren counties.

3″ to 5″ of snow/sleet with locally higher amounts possible can be expected for Adair, central and western Allen, central and eastern Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, southern Green, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor counties in Kentucky and Clay, Macon, Robertson and Sumner counties in Tennessee.

COLD air will rush in after this system passes. Monday will feature a few flurries and light snow showers possible. Beyond midday, we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs sticking to the mid 30s. As afternoon temperatures trend warmer into the mid-week, our rain chances will also increase. We could see widely scattered rain showers into Wednesday along with temperatures in the upper 40s. Next weekend looks dry but COLD. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. High 36. Low 25. Winds N at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flurries/rain possible. High 37. Low 25. Winds W at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. Low 34. Winds S at 9 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2020)

Record Low: -3 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.94″)

Yearly Precip: 4.69″ (+2.94″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Today’s Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

