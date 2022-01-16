KYTC prepares for another winter storm and potentially hazardous roads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With a winter storm approaching the region, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says they’re ready to respond no matter the situation to make sure the roads are safe for travel.

For most the current storm has been hard to predict and many at home are wondering what will Sunday morning look like.

Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 3 says no matter what the storm brings, his department is ready to respond but also sends a message to drivers.

“What we encourage motorists to do is to expect hazardous driving conditions overnight Saturday, and throughout the day, on Sunday, the temperature is going to be borderline above freezing or below freezing, depending on where you are. We don’t know how long it will take for the snow to freeze to the roadway and cause hazardous driving conditions. But our crews are ready to respond. We spent the day Friday making sure all of our equipment was ready to go and our salt trucks were, were loaded. So all our crews have to do is report in and they’ll be ready to go,” adds Watt.

