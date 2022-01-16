Local non-profit ‘Southern KY Free Snow Recovery’ offering free towing services to Warren County during snow and ice storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local non-profit organization is offering, to anyone who needs it, free towing services during snow and ice storms.

When roads are covered, Southern Ky Free Snow Recovery offers free pull-outs and gas to people that are stuck or stranded in Warren County. The organization is made up of a group of guys with 4 wheel drive vehicles that are equipped with winches and tow ropes.

“Honestly, chances are when it comes to snow it’ll probably be quicker to call us than a tow company simply because they’re just as slammed and they have an order to follow. We have trucks that pop in and out what we call our part-time pullers”, said Brandon Chaney, a member of the non-profit.

Their services are available 15 hours a day from 5:30 am to 3 am every day until the roads are partially cleared or melted.

One of the reasons they do it is because of their need to help the community. “Every single one of us every time we get snow. Well, we’ll get our vehicles ready. We’ll get all of our equipment in check. Everything we’ve put on our trucks has been out of our own pocket. We just tried to get out and help,” he said.

“Last year we had six four-by-fours out with others assisting and dispatching us. This year, we had four out and everyone else was just keeping an eye on the page and dispatching us accordingly”. Chaney added.

Chaney also added that as long as there is snow or ice out to not hesitate to call or message them. For more information on the organization visit their Facebook page or call (270) 784-8015.

