RAM vision clinic helps give eyeglasses to those affected by Bowling Green tornadoes and community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the recent storm damage, many in the Bowling Green area are still attempting to return to some sense of normalcy.

With the tornadoes ripping through various neighborhoods and along the way destroying homes, the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps set up a pop-up vision clinic at WKU’s South Campus on Saturday to help those who might’ve lost their glasses as a result of the storms and the community in general.

RAM is a non-profit organization founded in 1985, that aims to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.

The services are offered to those, underserved, uninsured and underinsured individuals, who may not have access or otherwise cannot afford to go to a doctor.

“Doors open at 6 a.m. tomorrow first come first serve until we reach capacity. There are no requirements. There’s no requirement for insurance, there’s no form of payment required. There’s no proof of residency, there’s no ID required. You just need to show up and wait your turn,” says Stephen Blackstock, Telehealth and Disaster Manager for RAM.

For information on other clinics or volunteer options, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.