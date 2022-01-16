WKU Women’s Basketball stays perfect in C-USA with win at North Texas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Victorious once again, the WKU women’s basketball team won its seventh straight game to improve to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in Conference USA play with a 61-54 win at North Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Toppers’ seven game win streak is tied for the seventh longest in the nation. Since starting the year 1-3, WKU has won 11 of its last 12 games. It is the second time in Greg Collins four years as head coach the Lady Toppers have started conference play 5-0.

WKU has the best record in all of C-USA. Charlotte is also undefeated in league play, winning two games this week after postponed games the first two week of the conference season.

The Toppers have held teams below 70 points in four straight games and have held teams to below 60 in three of the last four.

WKU’s defense caused 29 turnovers for the Mean Green. It was the second time during conference play the Toppers have caused 29 turnovers, the other time being against Louisiana Tech. Those marks are the most forced turnovers by a team during league play.

The Toppers also notched 21 steals in the game, which is the second most WKU has had in a game this season. Twenty-one steals are the most by a team during conference play this season.

The Lady Toppers had four players in double figures. Meral Abdelgawad led WKU with 18 points, four steals and two rebounds. Alexis Mead had 11 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Macey Blevins also had 11 points along with three steals. Mya Meredith filled the stat sheet with 10 points, six steals, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

WKU shot 7-of-13 from the perimeter for a season-best 53.8 percent.

North Texas scored the first points of the game on a pair of free throws, but Meredith followed with a three to give WKU the lead. After Meredith made a free throw, the two teams traded baskets and North Texas hit a three to retake the lead. WKU outscored the Mean Green 15-6 through the remaining quarter to take a 20-13 lead into the second period.

WKU used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to push the lead out to double figures for the first time, but North Texas responded with a 7-0 run of their own to bring back within five. Abdelgawad ended the Mean Green run with an and-one just before the halftime break.

North Texas outscored WKU 16-9 in the third quarter to make it a one-point game heading into the final frame. The Toppers came out with a purpose in the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run to start the period to get a 10-point lead. The Mean Green scored five straight points in response, but once again WKU scored six unanswered to go back ahead by 11. North Texas cut it to seven with 16 seconds left, but the damage was done.

WKU will return to Bowling Green to host Florida Atlantic and FIU next week. The Lady Toppers will take on FAU on Thursday at 11 a.m. The game is an Education Game and local schools will be in attendance. WKU will then host FIU on Saturday at noon. The 1992 Lady Topper team that were National Runners-Up will be honored during the game.

