2022 Martin Luther King Jr. event to be held virtually Monday, starting at 11 am

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - MLK day will be going virtual this year.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee of Bowling Green has decided to host the celebration virtually due to rising Covid-19 concerns. The event will start at 11 am central time and feature several different guests, including Rev. Christ Whitney and a guest musical group with keynote speaker Pierre Quinn.

“He is an author of Leading While Green: How Emerging Leaders Can Ripen Into Effective Leaders, and Leading While Scared: How To Find The Courage To Keep Going,” said Linda Hill, a member of the planning committee, “He is the CEO of the Cardale Group, LLC, a consulting firm which focuses on growing leaders and empowering teams of all sizes.”

Other’s participating in Monday’s virtual event include Howard Bailey, who will be the Master of Ceremonies, the mayor, or another representative to talk about tornado relief, a welcome from Felicia Bland, and the presentation of the Humanitarian award by Alice Gatewood Waddell.

Planning for this year’s event started back in September when the coronavirus was at a low point, Hill added the original event would have been at SKYPAC, it would have included breakfast and a March. She added they changed it and downsized to keep everyone safe.

“This is one of the celebrations that we look forward to and we want to honor it. Martin Lunther King Jr. is such an icon, an icon in the community and to the world. His Word, His wisdom is inspiring to the young, and the old and future generation,” Hill said.

If you would like to watch Monday’s live stream, you can go to the Planning Committee’s Facebook page or State Street Baptist Church’s Facebook Page.

“We want everybody that doesn’t have anything to do. They can stay home this year and have kids around the TV and just listen to our program”, Hill said.

