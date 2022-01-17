COLD air rushes in after wintery system!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow showers will push out of the eastern portions of our viewing area as we head into tonight. It’ll also be cold with lows in the upper 20s. If you plan on driving through tonight or Monday morning, watch for potential slick spots on slushy roads!

We could see a few flurries overnight, though we’re not expecting any accumulations from this. Partly cloudy skies will set in along with breezy winds out of the west at 14 mph! Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see a warm up into the mid-week, however it does not come without a price! Widely scattered showers are to be expected through Wednesday - though it will not be a severe weather threat. After this frontal boundary passes through our region, more cold air will follow it. Expect afternoon temperatures to be frigid in the upper 20s and low 30s through the end of the work week, with overnight lows into the teens as well! The good news is that we’re tracking sunshine all the way into next weekend. Keep up with all of our weather updates by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray flurries/rain possible. High 37. Low 25. Winds W at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. Low 34. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers. High 48. Low 18. Winds w at 9 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1928)

Record Low: -9 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 4.86″ (+3.00″)

Yearly Precip: 4.86″ (+3.00″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.1″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.4″

Today’s Sunset: 4:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Low (1395 - Mold Spore Count)

