FIRST ALERT - Slick roads from light snow this morning!

Light snow accumulations on roads and sidewalks will make slippery spots through the morning.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After winter weather impacted some in south central Kentucky, we have more winter weather that will at least impact the morning drive this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Though it is a holiday, many will still be on the roads - and if you are, watch out for slick...
Though it is a holiday, many will still be on the roads - and if you are, watch out for slick spots due to minor snow accumulations.(WBKO)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, starts off with snow showers moving through south central Kentucky. This has allowed for slippery road conditions, so if you are traveling this morning, do exercise caution for the morning commute! During the day, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies along with stray snow flurries and light snow showers possible mainly east of I-65. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with breezy westerly winds. By Tuesday, a surge of seasonably warm air ushers into the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s with warm southerly winds. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, however skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely. This will set up another cool down that will stay with us through the rest of the work week with Thursday and Friday dry with highs only in the low-to-mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Long range weather models have south central Kentucky drier than average along with below average temperatures - so a break with active weather is on the way, but it will still stay cold!

