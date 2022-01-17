Advertisement

Glasgow High School closed all week, Barren closed Tuesday

NTI
NTI(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow High School will utilize NTI days this week, due to illness and staffing issues.

According to the school district, all other schools will remain in-person.

High school students should log into their Google Classrooms for instructions from their teachers.

“We hope this time will allow our students and teachers to recover and get better soon,” the district said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Barren County Schools will utilize its first NTI day Tuesday due to road conditions. Teachers will be sending out communications regarding assignments, the district says.

