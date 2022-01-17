Glasgow man accused of hit-and-run, DUI

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police arrested a man on Saturday after a complaint of a hit-and-run accident on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene after complaints came in, and located Milum Crenshaw at his home nearby.

Officers conducted several field sobriety tests and determined that Crenshaw was impaired, police said.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol 1st Offense (Agg Cir), Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept. Of Transportation.

