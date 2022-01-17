Advertisement

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief test positive for COVID-19

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing minor symptoms, a spokesperson said.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday. The Marine Corps said its commandant, Gen. David Berger, also has COVID-19.

Milley, who has received the vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that Berger also tested positive, giving no other details except to say his ability to work is unaffected. Other Joint Chiefs of Staff members tested negative, Butler said.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. Austin, who said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October, tested negative about a week later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With freezing rain, sleet and snow, many roads will be slick - especially for folks traveling...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow/Ice impacts south central Kentucky!
Accident
Russellville Road back open after multiple car wreck
Kentucky State Police
KSP responding to multiple accidents in Warren County
The current snowfall forecast from the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as of Saturday morning for...
FIRST ALERT - Sunday winter weather brings impacts for some
Accident
Bowling Green woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

Latest News

Water main break on Smallhouse Rd.
Water main break shuts down lane on Smallhouse Road
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
mlk
Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work