KSP responding to multiple accidents in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is responding to multiple wrecks along I-65 and I-165.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says troopers have responded to four accidents along I-65 on the southbound 34 mile marker, and northbound at the 26 mile marker, 2 mile marker and 35 mile marker.

“We have also had collisions on Louisville Road and 185 along with I-165 an the Cumberland Parkway this morning,” said Priddy. “Roads are extremely slick.”

Priddy said drivers should expect snow covered roads with patches of ice.

“Please use caution if you must be on the roadways,” he said.

Priddy said as far as he knows all the wrecks have been non-injury collisions.

In Daviess County, troopers are temporarily shutting down the Eastbound access ramp of U.S. 60 Bypass to I-165 southbound due to being ice covered.

