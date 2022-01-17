The Medical Center’s first baby of the year born eight weeks early, expected to be okay

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center in Bowling Green announced that its first baby of the year was born eight weeks early, but is expected to be released from the NICU in six weeks.

Jack Jordan Atkins was born at 2:15 am on January 1, weighing 3 pounds and 14 ounces and was 15.5 inches long.

Jack was born 8 weeks early and is still in the NICU but continuing to thrive and make big strides every day, Med Center says. He has blonde hair with a tint of red and big dark blue eyes.

“He is proving to be a feisty and strong little boy who is keeping his entire care team on their toes with all the great progress he is making,” said Med Center Health.

At this time, his parents Jordan Curtis and Michael Atkins are the only ones able to visit but his siblings three siblings, Jacob, Hayleigh, and Ronan, say they are so eager to cuddle him too.

Jack is estimated to be released in about 6 weeks as he is very much on track for his age, now weighing 4 pounds 6.1 ounces and is getting stronger each day.

