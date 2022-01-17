Advertisement

Police investigating fatal accident in Hart County

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post are investigating a fatal accident in Hart County.

KSP Post 3 Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision in Hart County Sunday at approximately 1:00 PM.

Police received a call in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 67 mile marker, just north of Munfordville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Abdinasir Adan, 48, of Barron, WI, was operating a 1998 International Semi-Truck and trailer northbound on I-65 near the 67 mile marker. 

Adan’s vehicle was struck in the rear of the trailer by a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Martin Mutabazi , 28, of Bowling Green. 

Mutabazi was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen.  He was assisted at the scene by Hart County Coroner, Hart County EMS, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Bonnieville Fire Department, and Hart County Emergency Management.

