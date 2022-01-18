Advertisement

African American Museum rebuilds after tornado and fire damage

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On December 11, Bowling Green’s African American Museum suffered wind and tree damage from the tornadoes.

On December 22, a fire occurred at the museum, and firefighters responded by bringing many items to the Service and Supply Building on WKU’s campus.

The recovery team then acquired the items from the fire and sent them to the lab at the Kentucky Museum.

WKU says most of the recovered items are now fully dried and being temporarily housed at the Kentucky Museum, and the team is working with WKU Facilities Department to determine the next steps.

“Everyone has been working together to preserve every recoverable artifact from the museum,” said Brent Björkman, Director of the Kentucky Museum and the Kentucky Folklife Program. “It is going to be a long road, but we are focusing on salvaging the legacy of African American community life in Bowling Green. The museum hopes to reopen and we are continuing to support their hopes and desires for the future as the process continues forward.”

Though the museum does not know when they will reopen, they have applied to FEMA and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation for funding.

The museum also has a GoFundMe to help offset the costs from the recovery effort.

If you would like to donate to the African American Museum’s relief fund, visit gofundme/tornadorelief.

