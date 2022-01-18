UPDATE: Missing Allen County man with dementia found safe

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Authorities say Mr. Wheat has been found safe

Original Story

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Sonny “Buell” Wheat is 80 years old and was last seen in Scottsville around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say Mr. Wheat has dementia and is believed to be driving a 2001 Red Extended Cab Ford F-150 with a Kentucky Wildcats license plate on the front.

If you see Mr. Wheat or the truck, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office 270-237-3210.

